Isaac J. Salazar
Isaac J. Salazar, Age 35, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 27, 1983 to Santos Salazar and
Agnes Direen. He is survived by his parents; children, Santiago, Megan, Isaac Jr., Angel, Ofelia and Oliver Salazar; siblings, Sara, Andy, Moses and Emily Salazar; nephews, Santos, Xavior, Jerome, and Xander; nieces, Solina, Autumn, and Anissa. Isaac worked at Hyundai for over 10 years. He enjoyed motorcycling, go carts, RC racing, camping, but most of all spending precious time with his children. He was a member of Calvary of Albuquerque. Visitation will take place Friday,
March 15, 2019 - 9:00 AM with Memorial Service to Follow - 10:00 AM at Calvary of Albuquerque, Albuquerque, NM.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:45 AM at Vista
Verde Memorial Park, Rio Rancho, NM. Isaac will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 12, 2019