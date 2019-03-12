Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac J. Salazar. View Sign

Isaac J. Salazar







Isaac J. Salazar, Age 35, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 27, 1983 to Santos Salazar and



Agnes Direen. He is survived by his parents; children, Santiago, Megan, Isaac Jr., Angel, Ofelia and Oliver Salazar; siblings, Sara, Andy, Moses and Emily Salazar; nephews, Santos, Xavior, Jerome, and Xander; nieces, Solina, Autumn, and Anissa. Isaac worked at Hyundai for over 10 years. He enjoyed motorcycling, go carts, RC racing, camping, but most of all spending precious time with his children. He was a member of Calvary of Albuquerque. Visitation will take place Friday,



March 15, 2019 - 9:00 AM with Memorial Service to Follow - 10:00 AM at Calvary of Albuquerque, Albuquerque, NM.



Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:45 AM at Vista



Verde Memorial Park, Rio Rancho, NM. Isaac will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

