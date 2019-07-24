Isaac Lucero

Isaac Lucero



Isaac Samuel

Lucero, age 36,

lifelong resident of Albuquerque,

passed away

Thursday, July

18, 2019. Isaac is survived by his parents, Lisa and Carlos Lucero;

wife, Crystal Lucero; sister, Ruby Lucero; brothers, Ruben Sanchez

and fiancee, Tiffany, Ray

Sanchez III and wife,

Dana; grandmother, Elisia Lucero as well as many

other extended family and friends. Isaac was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Sr. and Cordelia Sanchez, Patricio Lucero; aunt, Adele Sanchez and brother, Michael Sanchez.

A visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30

a.m. Mass of Christian



Burial will be

celebrated at

10:00 a.m.

Interment will

follow services

at Pajarito

Cemetery.

Pallbearers

will be Ruben

Sanchez, Ray

Sanchez III,

Joshua Sanchez,

Paul Sanchez,

Frank Jaramillo

and Joseph Lucero.

Honorary Pallbearers

will be Patrick Little,

Christopher Lucero,

Joshua Sanchez, Orlando

Vigil, Greg Chavez

and Manny Ortega.

Arrangements by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

1000 Old Coors Dr. SW

(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 24, 2019
