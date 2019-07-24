Isaac Lucero
Isaac Samuel
Lucero, age 36,
lifelong resident of Albuquerque,
passed away
Thursday, July
18, 2019. Isaac is survived by his parents, Lisa and Carlos Lucero;
wife, Crystal Lucero; sister, Ruby Lucero; brothers, Ruben Sanchez
and fiancee, Tiffany, Ray
Sanchez III and wife,
Dana; grandmother, Elisia Lucero as well as many
other extended family and friends. Isaac was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Sr. and Cordelia Sanchez, Patricio Lucero; aunt, Adele Sanchez and brother, Michael Sanchez.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at St. Edwin Catholic Church, 2105 Barcelona SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30
a.m. Mass of Christian
Burial will be
celebrated at
10:00 a.m.
Interment will
follow services
at Pajarito
Cemetery.
Pallbearers
will be Ruben
Sanchez, Ray
Sanchez III,
Joshua Sanchez,
Paul Sanchez,
Frank Jaramillo
and Joseph Lucero.
Honorary Pallbearers
will be Patrick Little,
Christopher Lucero,
Joshua Sanchez, Orlando
Vigil, Greg Chavez
and Manny Ortega.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 24, 2019