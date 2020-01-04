Isabel Casaus
On Dec. 16th my beautiful Isabel was called home to be with our Heavenly Father in Paradise. She fought a long and hard battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband Michael, sisters; Julie, Rachel, Linda, and brother Jim. Two sons; Art and Nick Gonzales. Many friends, nieces and nephews as well as grandchildren.
She was a women of faith and her smile and personality will be missed by all who knew her. Services are pending at this time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020