Isabel G. Romero Cordova







Isabel G. Romero Cordova joined Our Lord on October 11, 2019 at the age of 93. An Albuquerque resident most of her life, she was born on February 7, 1926, in Bisbee, Arizona. A loving mother she is survived and dearly missed by 6 children: Eugene Romero (Olivia), Daniel Romero, Margaret Pacheco (Danny), Ralph Romero (Carmen), Maria Baca, Judy Cordova (Art). Her family includes 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents Celso and Carolina Griego, husbands Eugenio M. Romero and Benerito Cordova, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Romero, 6 brothers and 1 sister. She is also survived by 2 sisters.



A Celebration of Mass will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Holy Family Church on 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 1900 Edith Blvd. NE and reception at Moose Lodge at 2121 Edith Blvd NE.



