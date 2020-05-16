Isabel Gallegos







Isabel Gallegos 94 a resident of Albuquerque NM, was called home om May 11.2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. She was born on February 26,1926. She is preceded in death by her father Frank, mother Alvilia, Husband Andres Gallegos, Sisters, Emma and Mercy, Sons Michael, Danny, Paul, daughters Linda,and Clara and grand daughter Brandie. She is Survived by Brother Tony, Children, Raymond, Anthony, Gilbert, Lucille, nephews Frank and Albert, Grandchildren Marcos and Angelo including 24 more grandchildren, Great grandchildren Angel and Josiah including 52 more great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She loved reading her bible and she loved spending time with her family and would let it be known by saying " I am the richest woman in the world, this is all I need, My Family." Your Life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store