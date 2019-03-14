Isabel L. Ortega
|
Isabel L. Ortega, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019.She was 96 years old. Isabel was born in San Antonio, NM July 1, 1922. The oldest child of five siblings born to Ramon and Regina Lopez. She was the widow of Ismael Ortega who passed February 7, 2012. She leaves behind five children; Marcie Padilla, Gene Ortega, Robert Ortega, Betty Ortega, Fred Ortega. One sister; Mela Patterson. She had 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held Wednesday evening Febuary 20th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE. Mass will be celebrated Thursday morning February 21st, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Queen Of Heaven Parish, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE. Isabel will be laid to rest at Mount Cavalry Cemetary. Reception to follow at 2:00 p.m.,
Garcia's Kitchen, 4917 4th St. NW
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 14, 2019