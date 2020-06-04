Isabel Mayer
1923 - 2020
Isabel Ascension Mayer



Isabelle Ascension Mayer died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Born May 10th, 1923 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she was 97

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Mayer; her parents, Jose Jojola and Prudencia Garcia Jojola, and her four siblings, Zoila Candelaria, Richard Jojola, Delia Montoya, and Martin Jojola. She is survived by her two daughters, Doreena Valdez and beloved son-in law Ernest Valdez, and Donna Mayer; seven grandchildren, Carla Dominguez, Mark Valdez, Chad Valdez, Brad Valdez, Delisa Garcia, Nicholas Caldarera, Julianne Caldarera; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, Godchildren, friends and neighbors. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her quick wit and an unending supply of love.

A rosary will be held on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 8:30 am at Holy Family Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. followed by a funeral mass at 9:00 and

internment at Santa Clara cemetery. A celebration of life worthy of Isabelle is postponed and will be scheduled when it is safe for us all to gather.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Rosary
08:30 AM
Holy Family Church
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Santa Clara cemetery
