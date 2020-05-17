Isabel Rodriquez
Isabel Rodriquez



Isabel Muniz Rodriquez, life-long resident of Albuquerque, born July 22, 1948 passed away May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents: Luisa and Frank Muniz; brothers: Rudy and Frank Jr.; and brother-in-law Tom Garcia. Isabel is survived by husband Joe of 46 years; brother Gilbert and sister Luisa; and sisters-in-law Merlinda, Ruth and Elena; brother-in-law Pete and wife Yvonne; and many nieces and nephews. She was a 1967 graduate of Albuquerque High School, went on to attend UNM which led her to a career in accounting and bookkeeping for many years. She will be dearly missed by her husband, family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be announced after May 15th. Please visit Isabel's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
