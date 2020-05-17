Isabel Rodriquez
Isabel Muniz Rodriquez, life-long resident of Albuquerque, born July 22, 1948 passed away May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents: Luisa and Frank Muniz; brothers: Rudy and Frank Jr.; and brother-in-law Tom Garcia. Isabel is survived by husband Joe of 46 years; brother Gilbert and sister Luisa; and sisters-in-law Merlinda, Ruth and Elena; brother-in-law Pete and wife Yvonne; and many nieces and nephews. She was a 1967 graduate of Albuquerque High School, went on to attend UNM which led her to a career in accounting and bookkeeping for many years. She will be dearly missed by her husband, family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be announced after May 15th. Please visit Isabel's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.