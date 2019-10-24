|
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Beginnings Church of God
Isabel White
Isabel (Chavela) White, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Bernalillo, NM on March 1, 1941, to Ignacio and Antonia Salazar.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ignacio and Antonia Salazar; husband, Patrick M. White; daughter, Tonie White; granddaughter, Cheyenne Olivas, sister, Yolanda Escarcida; brother-in-law, Fred White.
Isabel is survived by her daughters: Tina Martinez (John); Patricia Garcia; Janice White (Marco); Debbie Navarro (Pat); Chrissy Duran (Kevin); Danette Prosch (Jeff); Cecilia White (Mike); son, Patrick White (Charlene); grandchildren: Leticia, Jahani, Elisha, Zack, Efren, Ambrosia, Brenda, Denise, Jasmine, Matthan, Wayne, Dylan, Ryan, Isabella, Diego, Angelique, Rachel, Carlos, Alexis, Anneliese, Kylee, Brittany, Patrick III, Benjamin, Lorenzo, Matthew, Hope, Alexis, Satara and Michael; great grandchildren: Danielle, Xavier, Matthias, Gabriel, Adriana, Selena, Mireya, Ariela, Emani, Sasha, Tyson, Angel, Naomi, Olivya, Ayana, Efren III, Rocco, Brynlee, Bentlee; four brothers, two sisters, three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. And many additional family members and friends. Isabel loved to crochet, pray, go out to eat, receive presents, sing, travel and dance. There was no baby without a blanket, homeless without a beanie, or vet without a lap blanket. She impacted many lives through the word of Jesus Christ and hopes that her memory will touch many more. She left an amazing footprint of love. Isabel will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched. Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00am, New Beginnings Church of God, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, 87109.
To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
