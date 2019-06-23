|
Isabelle Roybal
Isabelle Roybal, 87, beloved Mother and Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at Santa fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A reception will immediately follow at The Nancy Rodriguez Community Center,1 Prairie Dog Loop, Santa Fe, NM 87507. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contribution may be made to The Ranches/New Mexico Boys Ranch 6209 Hendrix Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 or theranches.org.
