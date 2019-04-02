Isaiah Albright
Happy 18th Birthday Isaiah!
We thank God for the years he gave us to love and
cherish you. We miss your beautiful smile, your
precious voice and your sweet hugs. You took a piece of our hearts with you. We will love you forever.
The heartache of loving you will never go away.
Your Loving Family, Pacheco, Bouda, Maes and Albright Families.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 2, 2019