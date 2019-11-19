Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
812 Edith Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
Isaiah M. Martinez


2002 - 2019
Isaiah M. Martinez Obituary
Isaiah Michael Martinez



Isaiah Michael Martinez (17), was born on August 1, 2002 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Isaiah attended Volcano Vista High School and recently Cibola High School. Isaiah grew up playing baseball but also had a love for basketball and skate boarding. Isaiah had a passion for cars, easily naming a variety of makes and models on sight. That passion was reflected in his project car, a Nissan 350Z that he entered in car shows. Isaiah is beloved by his family as well as his many friends and classmates. Isaiah made friends easily and touched many lives with his beautiful smile and his unending compassion for those around him. This was evident in the stories, prayers, and support displayed at all three candlelight vigils held in his honor and the many visits from family and friends. Isaiah is survived by his mother, Lorrie Marie Martinez; father, Lawrence Michael Martinez; and his sisters, Isabella Marie Cordilia Martinez and Iliana Sophia Martinez. Isaiah is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Dolores Irene Aguilar Martinez and Ned McKenzie Martinez Sr.; maternal aunt, Cassie Andreana Martinez; maternal uncle, Ned McKenzie Martinez Jr.; and maternal great-grandfather Joe Martinez. Isaiah is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Elaine Marie Martinez and Gilbert Lawrence Martinez; paternal aunt and uncle (Godparents), Lucinda Marie and Gabriel Velasquez; cousin, Michael Gabriel Velasquez; paternal great-grandmother Julia Valdez; and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. Serving the family as honorary pallbearers are Haley Trujillo, Raige Arnold, Adriana Sanchez, Michael Velasquez, John Sanchez, Jacob Stokes, Isaiah Mendiola, Tyler Maute, Brenden Arizmendiz, Nathaniel Perea, Andre Castillo, Isaiah Yardman, Jimmy Sena, and Maxwell Macy.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 22nd, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., Second Presbyterian Church, 812 Edith Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
