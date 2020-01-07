Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isauro Gonzalez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Isauro Gonzalez







Isauro Gonzalez, 85, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away at his home on January 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Isauro Gonzalez and Petra Arcediano de Gonzalez on August 28, 1934 in Buenavista, Las Villas, Republic of Cuba. He married the love of his life, Fredes, on October 15, 1960 at the Cathedral of Santa Clara in Cuba. Isauro is survived by his wife and three children, Alex Gonzalez and wife Joni, Ana Mora and husband James, and Irma Gonzalez; and two grandchildren, Gabriela Mora and Miranda Pluemer. He was predeceased by his parents Isauro and Petra and sister Irma from Cuba.



While he lived in Cuba, Isauro was an avid long-distance runner and volleyball player. His favorite pastimes were fishing, baseball, kite making, and above all dancing. His career in accounting started in Cuba and he continued to work as an accountant in the United States. Isauro made a life changing decision to leave Cuba and his parents and sister, to provide his wife and children with the hope of a better life in the United States. His sacrifice in leaving his homeland provided endless opportunities to his family. He had a zest and passion for life, providing lots of laughter and joy to others.



A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Alameda for the care and compassion they provided to Isauro and his family.



The Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. followed by a Mass at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87110.



Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:







Riverside Funeral Home of Albquerque



225 San Mateo Blvd., N.E.



Albuquerque, NM 87108



www.riversidefunerals.com



Isauro GonzalezIsauro Gonzalez, 85, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away at his home on January 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Isauro Gonzalez and Petra Arcediano de Gonzalez on August 28, 1934 in Buenavista, Las Villas, Republic of Cuba. He married the love of his life, Fredes, on October 15, 1960 at the Cathedral of Santa Clara in Cuba. Isauro is survived by his wife and three children, Alex Gonzalez and wife Joni, Ana Mora and husband James, and Irma Gonzalez; and two grandchildren, Gabriela Mora and Miranda Pluemer. He was predeceased by his parents Isauro and Petra and sister Irma from Cuba.While he lived in Cuba, Isauro was an avid long-distance runner and volleyball player. His favorite pastimes were fishing, baseball, kite making, and above all dancing. His career in accounting started in Cuba and he continued to work as an accountant in the United States. Isauro made a life changing decision to leave Cuba and his parents and sister, to provide his wife and children with the hope of a better life in the United States. His sacrifice in leaving his homeland provided endless opportunities to his family. He had a zest and passion for life, providing lots of laughter and joy to others.A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Alameda for the care and compassion they provided to Isauro and his family.The Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. followed by a Mass at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87110.Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:Riverside Funeral Home of Albquerque225 San Mateo Blvd., N.E.Albuquerque, NM 87108 Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close