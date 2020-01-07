Isauro Gonzalez
Isauro Gonzalez, 85, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away at his home on January 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Isauro Gonzalez and Petra Arcediano de Gonzalez on August 28, 1934 in Buenavista, Las Villas, Republic of Cuba. He married the love of his life, Fredes, on October 15, 1960 at the Cathedral of Santa Clara in Cuba. Isauro is survived by his wife and three children, Alex Gonzalez and wife Joni, Ana Mora and husband James, and Irma Gonzalez; and two grandchildren, Gabriela Mora and Miranda Pluemer. He was predeceased by his parents Isauro and Petra and sister Irma from Cuba.
While he lived in Cuba, Isauro was an avid long-distance runner and volleyball player. His favorite pastimes were fishing, baseball, kite making, and above all dancing. His career in accounting started in Cuba and he continued to work as an accountant in the United States. Isauro made a life changing decision to leave Cuba and his parents and sister, to provide his wife and children with the hope of a better life in the United States. His sacrifice in leaving his homeland provided endless opportunities to his family. He had a zest and passion for life, providing lots of laughter and joy to others.
A special thank you to the staff at The Village at Alameda for the care and compassion they provided to Isauro and his family.
The Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. followed by a Mass at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87110.
