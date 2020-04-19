Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chavez Funeral Home 923 South 3rd Street Santa Rosa , NM 88435 (505)-472-3369 Send Flowers Obituary

Ivonne Georgina Padilla of Amarillo, Texas passed away on April 16, 2020 at Baptist Saint Anthony Hospice of the Southwest with her loving husband and sister at her bedside after a courageous battle with breast cancer.



Ivonne was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on April 23, 1969 and moved to Hobbs, New Mexico with the family at the age of two. Ivonne is survived by her husband of 20 years, Mark Padilla and parents Rodolfo and Martha Tarin of Hobbs, New Mexico. Ivonne is also survived by her brothers Rodolfo Tarin (Patty and family) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Leonel Tarin (Marisol and family) of Midland, Texas; Cesar Tarin and son of Midland, Texas and her sister Connie Menicucci (Joe and family) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ivonne adored and cherished all her nephews, nieces and godchildren.



Ivonne graduated from Hobbs High School in 1987 and received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of the Southwest in 1991. She obtained her Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M in 2014. Ivonne was a big proponent of the importance of education and was actively involved with the AmeriCorps Civil Society Program, The Gamma Beta Phi Society, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Program (STEM).



Ivonne was recognized throughout her career as having a strong acumen in finance and accounting. Ivonne held positions with large healthcare corporations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the City of Amarillo, and most current position as Program Manager for the Amarillo Independent School District. Ivonne enjoyed public speaking engagements on broad topics related to Finance and Accounting.



Ivonne enjoyed numerous hobbies including home decorating, hosting parties and holiday celebrations. She took joy in welcoming family and friends in her home and graciously hosting their visits. She enjoyed national and world travel with her loving husband. Among her favorite countries visited included Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Australia.



Ivonne was a devout Catholic and member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo, Texas. She had unwavering faith, enjoyed catholic and spiritual literature and was an avid EWTN viewer. Ivonne taught Religious Education at St. Helena Catholic Church in Hobbs, New Mexico.



The family appreciates all the medical staff at BSA Harrington Breast Cancer Center, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and BSA Hospital and Hospice of the Southwest for all the support and care provided.



Due to the statewide restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private ceremony will be held for Ivonne's immediate family. A Celebration of Ivonne's Life will be held once restrictions are lifted.



Please keep the family of Ivonne Padilla in your prayers. You may leave a tribute, a favorite memory, or sign the family online guestbook at



www.chavezfuneralhome.com



Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third Street, Santa Rosa, New Mexico. (575) 472-3369.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

