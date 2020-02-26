Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Michael Jacobs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

J. Michael Jacobs, who died on Tuesday at age 62, is being remembered as a well-rounded elementary educator and child advocate. After graduating from the Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, he began his storied career as an educator, working in Ohio and earning a Masters in Education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Shortly after receiving his M.Ed, he left the snow and ice of Ohio for the sunshine in the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico. There, he received additional certification in Special Education. From there, he married Anne Hendricks Jacobs in 1986 and moved to Dallas Texas to begin anew for the Dallas Independent School District. He worked and lived in Dallas for 26 years and retired in 2012. Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife and life partner, Anne Jacobs; his sister, Mrs. Dru Williams and her husband, Sam Williams of Adamsville, Ohio; along with his niece, Nikki Williams; and nephew, Greg Williams. We thank Heartland Hospice for their expert and compassionate care for Mr. Jacobs and his family. We thank Chabad of Albuquerque for their support, friendship and prayers. We thank all family members for their support and prayers. We thank FRENCH Funeral Home for their expert, compassionate, sensitive and kind support and assistance. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Please visit our online guestbook for J.



