Jacinto Ulibarri
Jacinto "Jack" Ulibarri, age 99, laid down his burdens and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Polvadera, NM to Maria de La Luz and Eliseo Ulibarri. Viewing was held at 6:00PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, and Rosary followed at 7:00 PM at San Miguel Catholic Church; 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, NM. Mass of Resurrection was celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:30AM at San Lorenzo Mission, Polvadera, NM with burial following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2019