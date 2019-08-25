Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack A. Smith. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack was born in Albuquerque in 1924. After graduating from Albuquerque High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a navigator aboard an oil tanker in the Pacific theater during WWII. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy at the war's end, he attended the University of New Mexico for his undergraduate studies. He then attended the George Washington University School of Law where he received his law degree. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 1951.



Throughout his career as a lawyer, Jack was known and respected as a tough and savvy litigator who was a tenacious and passionate advocate for his clients regardless of their station in life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Lou Smith., and his son Stephen C. Smith.



He is survived by Kathleen Smith (Howard Smith, deceased), Karen Whatley (J.R. Whatley, deceased), and



Roger I. Smith (Jennifer



Churchill). He is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.



His humor and character will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at the Daniels Family Funeral Home located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, in Albuquerque at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .



