Jack Carter, 81, beloved Poppa, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in Grants, NM, to Oscar E. and Caroline Boatman Carter. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Jennifer Kay and Jessica Kellie. He is survived by his children, Jorgen Carter, Jennifer Barut, and Jaclyn Weeks; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the LDS Church, 4109 Eubank Blvd., Albuquerque. Flowers can be sent to FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to the Vanderbilt Heart Institute.



"It's hard to understand why people are taken from us, but we can find comfort in knowing that we were a part of a well-lived life." â€" Unknown











