Jack E. Houston
Jack E. Houston



Jack E. Houston passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born March 11, 1933, in Arkansas City, KS. He graduated from Cushing, OK High School and received his Ph.D. in physics from Oklahoma State University. He was a scientist at Sandia Nat'l Labs for 45 years. Jack is survived by his wife and best friend, Shirley of ABQ; daughter, Liz Thomson of ABQ; son, Douglas Houston and husband Frank Russo of New York, NY; grandsons, John Thomson of ABQ and Will Thomson of Brooklyn, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Mexico BioPark Society, Alzheimer's Association, or Doctors Without Borders. Share or view remembrances at our online guest book for Jack at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
