Jack E. Howe
Jack E. Howe, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born June 25, 1929 in Shamrock, OK to Mason and Violet Howe.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Jean Howe; three children, Rick L. Howe of NM, Tammy Teehee of NM, and Lorri Jordan, TN; nine grandchildren, Scott Howe, Angela Dapo, Brian Howe, Sheri Zulpo, Aaron Teehee, Megan Jordan, Amanda Lee, Cassandra Jordan, and Calvin Jordan; and seven great grandchildren.
He had a long career working for Bradbury Stamm Construction retiring as superintendent in 1997. He was a very hard worker. He loved his family especially his grandchildren deeply. He loved going to the casinos and "wasting the day away".
Graveside Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020