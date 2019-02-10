Jack Ewin Ferguson
Jack Ewin Ferguson, 79, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Jill Easley; son, Ken; daughter and son-in-law, KataLina and Gust Nun; and grandchildren, Charliebelle and Halston. Services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper Rd. NE. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jack's beloved Camp Kiwanis via the SW District Kiwanis Foundation, 5318 Kings Row NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.
See you in the funny papers Papa!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019