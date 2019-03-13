Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Jack G. Powell

Jack G. Powell Obituary
Jack G. Powell



Jack G. Powell, 76, beloved father, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He entered this world on April 27, 1942 in Grants, NM, born to Henry Powell and Mary Powell. He will be greatly missed by his surviving relatives: sister, Barbara; sons, Edwin and Richard; daughters-in- law, Danielle and Terri; grandkids, Jessica, Krystal, Brittney, Bailey, Christopher, Brooklynn, and Cody; and numerous extended family members. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and hunting and fishing. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." â€" Author unknown. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Jack at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
