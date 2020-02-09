Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack I. Lowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Irving Lowe III, passed away peacefully January 22nd, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.



Born to Jack and Mabel (McArthur) Lowe May 29, 1931 in Los Angeles, California, Jack earned the rank of Staff Sergeant First Class as an Electronic Technical Engineer in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Post USAF, Jack played football and met his future wife, Pauline, while attending Sierra College. He also attended San Jose State University, and San Jose City College.



After college, Jack worked as an Electronic Quality Assurance Engineer for Lockheed Aerospace. This job took Jack and family around the country, finally settling in Albuquerque. He then retired from Lockheed and worked for Gulton Industries for several yrs, before returning to San Jose, CA to work for a small startup in Silicon Valley. Upon his final retirement from the workforce, he and Pauline followed family back to Las Cruces, New Mexico and eventually to Phoenix AZ.



Jack was a gifted athlete and excelled at many sports. He was also a well read and avid reader, music lover, good dancer, and artist. He played the trumpet in the Southern Pacific Railroad Band with his father, a professional musician. He missed his calling as a drummer for Jack was a natural. He was truly a jack of all trades.



Jack was a Master Mason at a very young age. He was involved in his children's activities in San Jose CA and Richardson TX, as Boy Scout Leader, Little League, Softball and Basketball Coach and Manager, and President of the PTA. He cared deeply for his family and was a responsible provider.



Above all, Jack was known as a kind and gentle man with a good heart. He will always be remembered for his deep empathy and compassion for others, be it human or animal. May his kind soul be at rest, and be reunited with his best friend Earl, and beloved dog, Cubby.



Interment will be at the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, May 29 at 10:30 am. Jack leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Pauline, children; Kathleen (Robert) Harmon, Jack Allen (Karen), Lori Shelton, Robert, Julie (Orlando Sanchez) Lowe-Sanchez, and grandson Michael Lowe whom he and Pauline helped raise, 7 more grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



