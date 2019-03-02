Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack J. Schmider. View Sign

Jack J. Schmider passed on Feb. 20, 2109 in Phoenix, AZ. where he lived since 1995. Jack was born Feb. 16, 1930 to parents Sophie and Edward Schmider, whose iconic Liberty Jewelry & Loan store at 1st St. & Central Ave. adjacent to the Fred Harvey House and rail station, made them fixtures of Albuquerque.'s early downtown retail community and they were also one of the founding families of Cong. B'Nai Israel in Albuquerque. After graduation from Albuquerque. High School and studies at UNM, Jack worked in business & real estate investment.



Besides his brother, Walter Schmider of Brookline,MA, he is survived, and was



surrounded by, his son



and son-in-law Ernest



Schmider & Omar Rodriguez, respectively of Santa Barbara, CA. his grandsons Alexander Schmider of Los Angeles, CA and Spencer Schmider of Palo Alto, CA, his daughter-in-law Pamela Schmider of Pasadena, CA and his former wife, Norma Schmider of Palm Desert, CA. The family has requested donations be made to The Schmider Opportunity Fund at Albuquerque Academy or to the



Weizmann Institute of Science, in Rehovot, Israel



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

