Jack L. Barkemeyer







On May 6th we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, Jack Barkemeyer. Jack was preceded in death by his son Bobby and leaves behind his wife Mary, children: Jake, Hope, Jane, John, Wally, Janet and their spouses, along with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Jack was a hardworking man that never slowed down for a break. He worked in construction as a plumber, but his skills didn't stop there. He supervised and completed projects as large as hospitals and as small as his wife's beloved sewing room. Jack was a proud member of the Plumber and Pipefitter United Association since 1950 and was with Local 412. Although he never stopped, Jack knew how to have fun while he was on the move. He enjoyed bowling and cooking for his family. A delicious feast could be found at his home on Taco Saturdays and Sunday Brunches. Born in New Orleans, LA on October 29, 1929 into a large family with 4 siblings, Jack always enjoyed returning there for a visit. At age 17 he moved to El Paso, TX for his health and started a new life there. As his own family grew, they relocated to Albuquerque, NM in 1971 and remained until "retirement". In 1998, Jack and Mary took up residence in Mancos, CO where they built their house from the ground up and fell in love with the area. In 2013, they returned to Albuquerque to be closer to family and support, which allowed them to see many of those 19 great-grandchildren on a regular basis as they ran amuck. Jack lived independently until age 90, where he worked tirelessly to care for his wife and to continue his participation in family events (including those meals). Jack will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Services will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store