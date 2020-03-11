Jack "John" Monteverde
Jack "John" Monteverde, 95, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was a veteran of the notorious 29th Infantry in WWII, having been wounded in action several times. He received a Purple Heart with Cluster, two Bronze Stars, and other medals. Jack was a Geological Engineer who created some of the first maps of New Mexico and Arizona before retiring from the State of New Mexico.
He is survived by his four children, John, Sheila, Gina, and Frank; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will take place Friday, March 13, 2020, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Jack at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 11, 2020