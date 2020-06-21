Jack PopeJack Pope, age 92, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born Friday, December 9, 1927, in Childress, TX. Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Pope; children, Jim Pope and wife Anita, Jackie Imfeld and husband Wally, Rhonda Prando and husband Mike, Gayle Torres, Patrica Bangerter and husband Bob, Dotti Sell and husband Bud, and Orrmond Pope and wife Jocelyn; daughter-in-law, Ann Pope; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newman and Connie Pope; and sons, Jerry Leon Pope, Lee Pope, and Kevin Pope.Jack served his country as a Fireman First class in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a career truck driver and over the years drove for many companies, eventually retiring from ABF Freight System. Jack loved playing music with friends but not more than he loved fishing. He also enjoyed spending time in his shop working on cars and whatever projects he could come up with. He will be missed for the wit and wisdom that he shared with his family.In respect of the COVID guidelines a private service will be live-streamed Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. on French's website. Following the service Jack will receive Navy honors at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. Please visit our online guestbook for Jack at