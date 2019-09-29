Jack R. Harry

Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Obituary
Jack R. Harry





Jack R. Harry passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Boswell, Oklahoma on November 11, 1940.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters and by his precious son, David,

He is survived by his beloved, Rose Marie; his sons, Jack Harry Jr., Richard Harry and John Harry; daughter, Wynne Baca; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Jack was loved and will be greatly missed.

A private family memorial service has taken place.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
