Jack R. Harry
Jack R. Harry passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Boswell, Oklahoma on November 11, 1940.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters and by his precious son, David,
He is survived by his beloved, Rose Marie; his sons, Jack Harry Jr., Richard Harry and John Harry; daughter, Wynne Baca; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Jack was loved and will be greatly missed.
A private family memorial service has taken place.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019