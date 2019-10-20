Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack R. Ray. View Sign Service Information Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville 1355 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 (502)-451-8440 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Jack R. Ray







Dr. Jack R. Ray went to his eternal life with with God on October 6, 2019.



He was born in Oklahoma City on November 5, 1938. His parents, Dr. Ralph and Emma Ray, moved to Albuquerque, NM where Jack graduated from Highland High School in 1956. Jack then joined the U.S. Army, and was in the Army Reserve until 1964. He attended the University of New Mexico, then Baylor University College of Dentistry, in Dallas, TX, graduating as a member of the dental honor society in 1964.



As a general dentist, he then joined his father's dental practice in Albuquerque until 1970. He returned to school for graduate study in Orthodontics at the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry in Lincoln, graduating in 1971. He had a private orthodontic practice in Albuquerque, N.M. For 42 years and was a member Of Albuquerque District Dental Society, and the Texas Tweed Orthodontic Study Club.



Jack loved football, and was an ardent Dallas Cowboys fan. He and his wife, Pat, along with family and friends, enjoyed camping and fishing, as well as water and snow skiing. They also spent many great years playing golf with good friends at Albuquerque Country Club as well as courses around New Mexico and Arizona.



He had an unwavering faith in God, and taught some adult Sunday school classes and participated in home Bible studies.



Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; son, Commander Steven Ray, U.S. Navy (Ret.) and his wife, Jill; daughter, Joanne Leonard and her partner, Bill Lipsitz; grandchildren, David Ray, age 29, Francesca Ray, age 15, Chloe Newson, age 19, and brother, Dr. Jim Ray, his wife, Sue, and their family.



The family will gather in November for a memorial service and burial at the beautiful Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY.



Memorial donations may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.



