Jack Roeder
Jack Roeder, aged 90, a dedicated civil servant, passed away on October 18, 2019, after a brief battle with leukemia. Jack led a full life enriched by his family, friends and colleagues.
He especially enjoyed playing sports, world travels, and was an ardent Washington Redskins fan for 55 years. Jack graduated from Lafayette College in 1951 with a degree in Chemistry, and in 1958 earned his master's degree. Jack was especially proud of his service to his country, first as one of the "atomic soldiers" who witnessed the atomic bomb detonation in the Nevada desert, and then of his work in ensuring the safety and security of the US government nuclear weapons program.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alma, their children Carol, Jack, Mary Beth and Suzanne Allen, their sons-in-law, Andrew Allen and Criss, and special family members Jay and Ian. He also leaves behind cherished grandsons Alex, Marcus, James Allen and Sean Allen, as well as a niece and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Emil, a German immigrant who came to the US in the 1890s, and his mother Flora, his brother Emil, and his sister Mildred.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 23,2019, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in memory of Jack.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019