Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Barnes Brown. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Riverside Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Barnes Brown



October 26,



1934 - February



27, 2020







After a long



struggle with Parkinson's Disease.



Jackie was born in Alanreed,



Texas to M.E.



and Jack Barnes. she had a brother, Jerry Barnes, who passed away at age 2, and is survived by her brother, Jay Barnes, of Louisville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Elwood Brown.



Jackie and family moved to Albuquerque while she was in junior high school. In 1949, she won Lux Radio Theater's America's Most Beautiful 15-Year-Old contest; and in 1956 was crowned Mrs. New Mexico. She went on to model for many stores throughout the Albuquerque area, and she did Paris Shoe Store commercials for many years.



Jackie is



survived by her children: Mark Brown, Dusti Brown, Wendi (Brown) Odell, and Sunni (Brown) Bosell. she had seven grandchildren: Kira Brown, David Brown, Hattie Brown, Michael Odell, Jr., Tara Odell, Autumn Bosell, and Sierra Bosell; and twelve great-grandchildren, and three nieces. She also leaves behind her loving companion of many years, Harold Laughlin, whose devotion brought so much love and happiness and dancing to her life.



A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on



Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.



Jackie Barnes BrownOctober 26,1934 - February27, 2020After a longstruggle with Parkinson's Disease.Jackie was born in Alanreed,Texas to M.E.and Jack Barnes. she had a brother, Jerry Barnes, who passed away at age 2, and is survived by her brother, Jay Barnes, of Louisville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Elwood Brown.Jackie and family moved to Albuquerque while she was in junior high school. In 1949, she won Lux Radio Theater's America's Most Beautiful 15-Year-Old contest; and in 1956 was crowned Mrs. New Mexico. She went on to model for many stores throughout the Albuquerque area, and she did Paris Shoe Store commercials for many years.Jackie issurvived by her children: Mark Brown, Dusti Brown, Wendi (Brown) Odell, and Sunni (Brown) Bosell. she had seven grandchildren: Kira Brown, David Brown, Hattie Brown, Michael Odell, Jr., Tara Odell, Autumn Bosell, and Sierra Bosell; and twelve great-grandchildren, and three nieces. She also leaves behind her loving companion of many years, Harold Laughlin, whose devotion brought so much love and happiness and dancing to her life.A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Riverside Funeral Home onFriday, March 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close