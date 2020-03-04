Jackie Barnes Brown
October 26,
1934 - February
27, 2020
After a long
struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jackie was born in Alanreed,
Texas to M.E.
and Jack Barnes. she had a brother, Jerry Barnes, who passed away at age 2, and is survived by her brother, Jay Barnes, of Louisville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Elwood Brown.
Jackie and family moved to Albuquerque while she was in junior high school. In 1949, she won Lux Radio Theater's America's Most Beautiful 15-Year-Old contest; and in 1956 was crowned Mrs. New Mexico. She went on to model for many stores throughout the Albuquerque area, and she did Paris Shoe Store commercials for many years.
Jackie is
survived by her children: Mark Brown, Dusti Brown, Wendi (Brown) Odell, and Sunni (Brown) Bosell. she had seven grandchildren: Kira Brown, David Brown, Hattie Brown, Michael Odell, Jr., Tara Odell, Autumn Bosell, and Sierra Bosell; and twelve great-grandchildren, and three nieces. She also leaves behind her loving companion of many years, Harold Laughlin, whose devotion brought so much love and happiness and dancing to her life.
A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on
Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020