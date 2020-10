Jackie Beach BaderJackie Beach Bader, After a brief illness, Jackie Beach Bader, 77, beloved mother, nana, and wife, passed from this life to the next on Friday, September 25, 2020. A memorial celebration of Jackie's life will be postponed to a later date (due to Covid), perhaps around the time of her birthday in the Spring. Please visit our online guest book for Mrs. Bader at www.FrenchFunerals.com