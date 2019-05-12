Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Elliott







Jacqueline (Jackie) Elliott, born on May 13th, 1971 in Omaha, NE, died from metastatic breast cancer on May 1st, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Bret Haskins, to whom she was married for just about 7 enchanted years. Being late bloomers, they never had time to grow tired of each other. Auspiciously, being born the year of the pig (1971), she has now passed into the next realm of the universe also in the year of the pig (2019). The significance of this shall not be wasted on those who knew of her deceased mother's (Clarice Elliott, died October 15th, 2015) extensive collection of and passion forâ€¦pigs.



She is also survived by her father, Gary Elliott, sister, Andrea Elliott, and a cousin of great sparkle, Heather Douthit. Many other family and friends have contributed to her well being throughout this journey, too many to name. The most immediate family of Gertie Lou, Jackson, Capone, Gooseberry, and Elvisâ€¦all of whom, with Bret, cared for her meticulously and graciously throughout her illness in their home and castle in



Albuquerque, NM.



In some circles it is thought that being both born and dying on one's birthday is a little kiss from God. It seems plausible that being both born and dying in one's same Chinese New Year, in this case the year of the pig, ought to hold that same gift of a kiss, only this one in all likelihood from her mother.



We come. We go. We leave behind some personal confetti laced with our spirit and style. One death makes room for another lifeâ€¦confetti takes up almost no space at all. It barely fills a pocket.



A small understated fiesta will be held at a time and place to be determined to celebrate the blessings that death brings to us when we pay attention.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please if you feel it necessary to donate anything in Jackie's honor, consider:







Hospice of New Mexico



2900 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 100



Albuquerque, NM 8710







Animal Humane



New Mexico



615 Virginia St SE,



Albuquerque, NM 87108



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

