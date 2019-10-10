Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie R. Hodges Sr.. View Sign Service Information Service 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Director's Choice 9316 Susan Avenue View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Director's Choice 9316 Susan Avenue View Map Service 7:00 PM Director's Choice 9316 Susan Avenue View Map Graveside service 9:45 AM Director's Choice Send Flowers Obituary

CWO Jackie R. Hodges Sr., born February 20, 1941 in Rocky Mount, Virginia to Charlie and Lucy Hodges passed away peacefully at the VA on September 4, 2019. He was the 13th of 14 children. He is survived by his son, Jack Hodges Jr., daughter Kimberlee Hodges, grandchildren, Nick, Joshua, Jeremy Hodges, Dillon, Charles, Max Sooley and a great grandchild Eli Hodges. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.



Jackie served in the US Navy for 4 years and 24 years in the US Army, retiring in 1987. Jackie served his country in Vietnam, Korea, Okinawa, and Greece. During his service he received his Associates from the University of Albuquerque. Jackie also spent his time as a Bassmaster Fisherman; an avid race car driver and hunter. He was the founder of Hodges Automotive, which is now successfully owned by his son Jack Hodges Jr.



Services will be held at Director's Choice (9316 Susan Avenue SE, 87123) Thursday October 10, 2019 with family viewing 5:30 pm-6:00 pm; Public viewing 6 pm-7 pm and service at 7 pm. Graveside services will be with full military honors Friday October 11, 2019 at 9:45 am with procession to leave from Director's Choice at 8:05 am.



