Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Jackie Vee Anderson, 66, born in Santa Fe, NM., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home in Rio Rancho, NM. Daughter of Doyle and Gloria Parrot of Espanola, NM., loving wife of Gary T. Anderson, sister to Jody Willford, Joel and Jason Parrot, mom to her beloved dog Lulu Velvet Ears Anderson. Jackie graduated from McCurdy High School in Espanola, NM. After graduation she spent several years working in Santa Fe before moving out to Fresno, CA. While vacationing back in New Mexico she met the love of her life Gary Anderson. They were married in the same chapel as her parents in Las Vegas, NV., on December 6, 1995. Jackie enjoyed watercolor painting and making sculptures in the snow. A Memorial Service will be held on May 10, 2019 - 11:00 AM at The Family Ranch in Cebolla, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
