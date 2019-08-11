Jackson Conley

Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
FRENCH
Wyoming, NM
Obituary
Jackson "J.B." Conley



Jackson "J.B."

Conley, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. J.B. was a life-long resident of Albuquerque, proud Navy veteran and retired air traffic controller. J.B. is survived by his wife, Pat, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage; his son, Michael; daughter, Karen; granddaughter, Nichole; and

great-grandchildren,

Raylee and Hunter.

J.B. and Pat enjoyed volunteering, traveling and worshipping throughout their life together and were active members of St. Stephen's United Methodist church.

A Memorial Service and reception celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. At

a later date, private family interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery with full military honors.

J.B. had great empathy for the homeless and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to The Storehouse New Mexico or The Rock at Noonday Ministries shelter. When J.B. and Pat were "downsizing," J.B. took their sleeping bags and covered the sleeping homeless. Please visit our online guestbook for J.B. at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
