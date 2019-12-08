JacLynn Shadle
JacLynn Shadle passed away peacefully in her home on 12/2/19 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She's preceded in death by her father, step-father, mother and brother. She is survived by her husband Dave, son Zac, daughter Hillary and her husband Ray, daughter Hayley, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 5 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will take place at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A celebration of life gathering will occur sometime in the New Year.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019