JacLynn Shadle

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JacLynn Shadle.
Obituary
Send Flowers

JacLynn Shadle



JacLynn Shadle passed away peacefully in her home on 12/2/19 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She's preceded in death by her father, step-father, mother and brother. She is survived by her husband Dave, son Zac, daughter Hillary and her husband Ray, daughter Hayley, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 5 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will take place at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A celebration of life gathering will occur sometime in the New Year.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.