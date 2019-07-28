Jacob DeHerrera
September 18, 1988 - July 19, 2019
Jacob was kindhearted, sweet, thoughtful, considerate and very respectful. He love deeply and with all his heart. He volunteered at Sagebrush Church in Kids Planet where he enjoyed working with children . He worked at Cantero Brewing where he did what he loved cooking. He also loved singing karaoke and playing Geeks Who Drink. Jacob is survived by his parents Michael & Michelle DeHerrera, sisters Julie(Greg) Corona & Candice(Jason)Patti, several nieces & nephews, Grandmothers Alberta Jones & Lela DeHerrera. He is preceded in death by grandfather Ronald Jones, uncle Eric Gomez & cousin Krishauna Perez. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fly With The Angels Jake!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019