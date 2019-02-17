Jacob M. Guzman
|
Jacob M. Guzman, Age 34, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in Austin, TX. Jacob is survived by his daughters, Christianna Guzman and Cesiley A.Guzman, Parents, Scott and Eileen Jordan, sisters, Crystal Guzman, Rainey Jordan, Riley Jordan and husband Ben Melendrez; brothers, Estefan Guzman, Ryan Johnson. Grandparents, Elizabeth Ortiz, Ernest Ortiz and wife Eva Ortiz, Scott and Reita Jordan. He was preceded in death by his father, Pedro Guzman. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019