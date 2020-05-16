Jacob P. Shroyer
Jacob P. Shroyer





"DJ JAKOB JAY"

March 1980 â€" May 16, 2017



It has been 3 years since you left, but the memories are still very much alive. You were always ahead of the times, through your styles, music, and ideas. You could enter a room and lift everybody's spirit with joy and happiness. You made people happy by doing their hair and playing music. You were selfless, sensitive, and kind hearted. We miss you our shining star. Thanks for the music you left on Soundcloud to lift our heavy hearts. We will meet again. Love Mom, your Brother,

and the Gonzales family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 16, 2020.
