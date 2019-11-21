Jacqueline Bruni Manier
Jacqueline Bruni Manier passed
away the evening of November
18th at home surrounded by her family. Born on May 2nd, 1930 to Emelia and Orval Nelson, Jackie
was raised in
Rockford, Illi-
nois. Married to
the late Peter
Louis Bruni, she was the loving mother of Deborah ( Yannick LeBoulch), Cathy (Craig Norris), and the
late Peter Jr. She is
survived by her daughters,
grandchildren, Chantal
LeBoulch, Arielle (Brian
Share), and Isabella
Norris, and great-
grandchildren, Aiden and
Olivia Share.
While attending East Rockford High School, she played the violin and studied piano in Chicago at the Conservatory. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a sister of the Alpha Phi sorority and as an honorary member of the international music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota. She moved to
Olympia Fields
and was an elementary school
teacher for
twenty-three years. In
1986, she married Dr.
James W. Manier and
moved from Chicago to
New Mexico, where she
enjoyed playing bridge
with her sorority sisters and friends. An avid
Chicago sports fan, Jackie
ferociously followed the Bears, Bulls, and Cubs wherever she went. She will be remembered for her timeless glamour, youthful spirit, and endless devotion to her family and friends.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 21, 2019