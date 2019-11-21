Jacqueline Bruni Manier

Jacqueline Bruni Manier



Jacqueline Bruni Manier passed

away the evening of November

18th at home surrounded by her family. Born on May 2nd, 1930 to Emelia and Orval Nelson, Jackie

was raised in

Rockford, Illi-

nois. Married to

the late Peter

Louis Bruni, she was the loving mother of Deborah ( Yannick LeBoulch), Cathy (Craig Norris), and the

late Peter Jr. She is

survived by her daughters,

grandchildren, Chantal

LeBoulch, Arielle (Brian

Share), and Isabella

Norris, and great-

grandchildren, Aiden and

Olivia Share.

While attending East Rockford High School, she played the violin and studied piano in Chicago at the Conservatory. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a sister of the Alpha Phi sorority and as an honorary member of the international music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota. She moved to

Olympia Fields

and was an elementary school

teacher for

twenty-three years. In

1986, she married Dr.

James W. Manier and

moved from Chicago to

New Mexico, where she

enjoyed playing bridge

with her sorority sisters and friends. An avid

Chicago sports fan, Jackie

ferociously followed the Bears, Bulls, and Cubs wherever she went. She will be remembered for her timeless glamour, youthful spirit, and endless devotion to her family and friends.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
