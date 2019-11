Jacqueline Bruni ManierJacqueline Bruni Manier passedaway the evening of November18th at home surrounded by her family. Born on May 2nd, 1930 to Emelia and Orval Nelson, Jackiewas raised inRockford, Illi-nois. Married tothe late PeterLouis Bruni, she was the loving mother of Deborah ( Yannick LeBoulch), Cathy (Craig Norris), and thelate Peter Jr. She issurvived by her daughters,grandchildren, ChantalLeBoulch, Arielle (BrianShare), and IsabellaNorris, and great-grandchildren, Aiden andOlivia Share.While attending East Rockford High School, she played the violin and studied piano in Chicago at the Conservatory. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as a sister of the Alpha Phi sorority and as an honorary member of the international music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota. She moved toOlympia Fieldsand was an elementary schoolteacher fortwenty-three years. In1986, she married Dr.James W. Manier andmoved from Chicago toNew Mexico, where sheenjoyed playing bridgewith her sorority sisters and friends. An avidChicago sports fan, Jackieferociously followed the Bears, Bulls, and Cubs wherever she went. She will be remembered for her timeless glamour, youthful spirit, and endless devotion to her family and friends.