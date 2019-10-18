|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Cleveland
Jacqueline "Jackie" Cleveland, age 89, beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019. A prayer warrior who surrounded her family members with the healing love of God, she is survived by her children, Dale Garratt (Joy) and Arlene Garratt-Marmon (Bill); step-children, Roland Cleveland, Jr. (Laura), Gail Irene Everts, and Carol Ann Kahl; her aunt, Sister Vincent DePaul Hutton; sister, Carol Brown (Larry); and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Cleveland, Sr.; her parents, Aloysius "Al" and Alice Watts Hutton; her brother, Patrick Hutton; her niece, Lori Hindi; and her step-granddaughter, Heather Everts-Grover (Harry). A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guest book for Jackie at
