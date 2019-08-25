Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline K. Berry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her son Mark Berry. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter Stacy and granddaughter Kayleigh along with sisters and a brother. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and all of their children. As a longtime resident of Albuquerque she also leaves behind many friends.



Jackie was born in Williamsport, PA on September 5, 1943.



Jacqueline K. Berry (Jackie)Jacqueline K.Berry (Jackie), adedicated Moth-er, Grandmotherand Auntie, our family's rock,passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her son Mark Berry. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter Stacy and granddaughter Kayleigh along with sisters and a brother. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and all of their children. As a longtime resident of Albuquerque she also leaves behind many friends.Jackie was born in Williamsport, PA on September 5, 1943.Jackie retiredfrom MontanoAcura after many years of service.A Celebration of Life: Saturday,September 7,2019 at 10:00 AM Saint Timothy'sLutheran Church 211 JeffersonStreet NE Albuquerque, NM87108. Jackie had a huge heart for animals. She has asked that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to:Street Cat Hub809 Stover Avenue SWAlbuquerque, NM 87102 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019

