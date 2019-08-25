Jacqueline K. Berry

Obituary
Jacqueline K. Berry (Jackie)



Jacqueline K.

Berry (Jackie), a

dedicated Moth-

er, Grandmother

and Auntie, our family's rock,

passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her son Mark Berry. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter Stacy and granddaughter Kayleigh along with sisters and a brother. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and all of their children. As a longtime resident of Albuquerque she also leaves behind many friends.

Jackie was born in Williamsport, PA on September 5, 1943.

Jackie retired

from Montano

Acura after many years of service.

A Celebration of Life: Saturday,

September 7,

2019 at 10:00 AM Saint Timothy's

Lutheran Church 211 Jefferson

Street NE Albuquerque, NM

87108. Jackie had a huge heart for animals. She has asked that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to:



Street Cat Hub

809 Stover Avenue SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

www.streetcathub.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
