Jacqueline K. Berry (Jackie)
Jacqueline K.
Berry (Jackie), a
dedicated Moth-
er, Grandmother
and Auntie, our family's rock,
passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her son Mark Berry. She is survived by her son Stephen, daughter Stacy and granddaughter Kayleigh along with sisters and a brother. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and all of their children. As a longtime resident of Albuquerque she also leaves behind many friends.
Jackie was born in Williamsport, PA on September 5, 1943.
Jackie retired
from Montano
Acura after many years of service.
A Celebration of Life: Saturday,
September 7,
2019 at 10:00 AM Saint Timothy's
Lutheran Church 211 Jefferson
Street NE Albuquerque, NM
87108. Jackie had a huge heart for animals. She has asked that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to:
Street Cat Hub
809 Stover Avenue SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
www.streetcathub.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019