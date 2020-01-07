Jacqueline Lantz

Obituary
Jacqueline Nyhus Lantz, born in Newton, Iowa on January 21, 1947, passed away on December 27, 2019. Jacque was raised in Seattle and in the San Francisco Bay area. Jacque is survived by her husband Greg Lantz, daughters Sarah Lantz and Katie Lantz, and grandchildren Natalie and Logan. Jacque enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of many, many friends at Tanoan Country Club. She loved playing at golf and always managed that one shot that would bring her back. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
