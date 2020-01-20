Jacqueline Leigh Harris







Jacqueline Leigh Harris, age 60, a loving sister, Our Families Rock, passed away December 31st, 2019. Jacqueline was known for her love of family and friends. Jacqueline was interested in the arts and loved making ceramics of all kinds. She is also well remembered for her love of music, being a talented singer and dancer.



Jacqueline held an Associated degree in Law Enforcement and a Bachelors degree in Legal Studies from the University of New Mexico. She also attended Arizona State University where she studied law for two years. She was employed for many years as a radio communications specialist for Gallup Police Department and for the American Automobile Association as well as being a paralegal at the law firm Threet and King.



She is survived by her brothers; Steven Harris and Michael Harris, sister-in-law Eileen Harris, nephew Michael Harris Jr., niece Jennifer Lawrence. Also touching Jacqueline's life was Mary Jane Bates and Faith R. Gaudern, close and caring friends.



The family would like to thank all the medical personnel and patients at the Kidney Dialysis Center located on University Jackie cared and appreciated you all. Graveside Services to be held on January 27th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



