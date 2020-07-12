1/1
Jacqueline Martinez
Jacqueline Nicole Martinez



Jacqueline Nicole Martinez, Age 32, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on October 24, 1987.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Aunt, Dona Miller; cousins, David Miller, Matthew Martinez and Jimmy Martinez Jr., niece Giana Martinez.

Jacqueline is survived by her father, Felimon Martinez; mother, Katie Axe and step father, Scott Axe; daughters, Serenity Teodorita Martinez, Valentina Tapia; brothers, Felimon Martinez, III and wife Marci, Mario Martinez and wife, Chantel,William Martinez; grandparents, Richard and Jacqueline Turnbull.

A Visitation will be held on Monday July 13, 2020 from 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, 5415 Fortuna Rd. SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks are mandatory to attend services.

www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
