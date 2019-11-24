Jacqueline Vigil

Guest Book
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:45 AM - 8:15 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:15 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Vista Verde Memorial Park
Obituary
Jacqueline Vigil



Jacqueline Vigil (Garcia), age 55, born in Atlantico, Barranquilla, Colombia and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Jacqueline is survived by her beloved husband, Sam B. Vigil; children, Kevin Dieguez and wife, Jesica, Dolores Vigil-Smith, Salvador Vigil and wife, Amanda, Raul Vigil and wife, Chanda, Fernando Vigil and wife, Karrie; father, Rafael Armando; siblings, Grace, Edith, Aracelis, Armando and Juan Carlos; grandchildren, Emarie, Marissa, Maya and Miranda Smith, Miguel, Monique and Sam Vigil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless loving friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Rosa de Garcia.

A Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Vista Verde Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Dieguez, Salvador Vigil, Raul Vigil, Fernando Vigil, Fidel (Neno) Chavez and Leo Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Rabago, Rafael Armando Manjarres, Juan Hernandez, Gabe Chavez Jr. and Xavier Chavez.



Arrangements made by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

505-243-7861

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
