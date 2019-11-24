Jacqueline Vigil
Jacqueline Vigil (Garcia), age 55, born in Atlantico, Barranquilla, Colombia and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Jacqueline is survived by her beloved husband, Sam B. Vigil; children, Kevin Dieguez and wife, Jesica, Dolores Vigil-Smith, Salvador Vigil and wife, Amanda, Raul Vigil and wife, Chanda, Fernando Vigil and wife, Karrie; father, Rafael Armando; siblings, Grace, Edith, Aracelis, Armando and Juan Carlos; grandchildren, Emarie, Marissa, Maya and Miranda Smith, Miguel, Monique and Sam Vigil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless loving friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Rosa de Garcia.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Vista Verde Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Dieguez, Salvador Vigil, Raul Vigil, Fernando Vigil, Fidel (Neno) Chavez and Leo Chavez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tony Rabago, Rafael Armando Manjarres, Juan Hernandez, Gabe Chavez Jr. and Xavier Chavez.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019