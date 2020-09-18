1/1
Jacqueline Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Kay Edwards Walters



Jacqueline Kay Edwards Walters, age 55, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born in Ames, IA. She grew up in Albuquerque, NM. Jacquie attended Del Norte High School and is an Alumni of the University of New Mexico where she graduated with an accounting degree. She became a successful CPA in Dallas working for Fossil.

Jacquie had a passion for her rescue dogs. She thrived in her volunteerism with animal rescues and other causes for animals.

She was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Everyone who knew Jacquie knew about her big heart, sense of humor, and her infamous quick wit.

She is preceded in death by her father, L. Roger Edwards. She is survived by her mother, Judy Edwards of Albuquerque; her two brothers, Tony and his wife, April Edwards of Arizona, and Ted and his wife, Anicee of Virginia. She also had three children, Justin and his wife, Amber Walters, Noah Walters of Albuquerque, and Bailey Walters of Dallas; nephew and niece, and her many friends.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Operation Kindness and/or National Ovarian Cancer Center Dallas Chapter. Please visit our online guestbook for Jacquie at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved