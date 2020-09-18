Jacqueline Walters

Jacqueline Kay Edwards Walters
Jacqueline Kay Edwards Walters, age 55, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born in Ames, IA. She grew up in Albuquerque, NM. Jacquie attended Del Norte High School and is an Alumni of the University of New Mexico where she graduated with an accounting degree. She became a successful CPA in Dallas working for Fossil.
Jacquie had a passion for her rescue dogs. She thrived in her volunteerism with animal rescues and other causes for animals.
She was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Everyone who knew Jacquie knew about her big heart, sense of humor, and her infamous quick wit.
She is preceded in death by her father, L. Roger Edwards. She is survived by her mother, Judy Edwards of Albuquerque; her two brothers, Tony and his wife, April Edwards of Arizona, and Ted and his wife, Anicee of Virginia. She also had three children, Justin and his wife, Amber Walters, Noah Walters of Albuquerque, and Bailey Walters of Dallas; nephew and niece, and her many friends.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Operation Kindness and/or National Ovarian Cancer Center Dallas Chapter. Please visit our online guestbook for Jacquie at www.FrenchFunerals.com