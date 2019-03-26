Jacquelyn Valley
|
Jacquelyn Valley, Age 67, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Jacquelyn's care is entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th Street NW,
Albuquerque, NM 87114, (505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019